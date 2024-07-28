Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,405 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after buying an additional 144,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $813,701,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after purchasing an additional 223,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

