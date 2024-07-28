Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

SRPT stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,311.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

