Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $215.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.38 and a 52 week high of $216.32.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

