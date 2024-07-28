Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

