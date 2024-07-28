Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,255,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $4,664,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 98.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 102,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

