Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of AeroVironment worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,376,000 after buying an additional 179,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $20,287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 102,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $173.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.25 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.71.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

