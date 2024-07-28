Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $75,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Biogen by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 101,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.22.

BIIB opened at $211.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.29. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $278.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

