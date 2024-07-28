Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,125 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 131,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

