Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56,736 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.99. 49,435,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,984,088. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a PE ratio of 205.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.97.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

