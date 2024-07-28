Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.17% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after acquiring an additional 615,674 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $3,727,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AAP traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $60.76. 1,412,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,729. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

