Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Shares Down 0.2%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Company Profile
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ackrell SPAC Partners I
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.