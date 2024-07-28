ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,188,000 after purchasing an additional 389,424 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $846,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 140.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 36,261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

