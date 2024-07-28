ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the June 30th total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of AMKYF remained flat at $18.91 during trading hours on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
