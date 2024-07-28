AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

AAON Stock Up 2.6 %

AAON stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399 over the last 90 days. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

