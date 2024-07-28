A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $97.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.29.

NYSE AOS opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 157.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

