933 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.2 %

AVY stock opened at $213.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.84 and its 200 day moving average is $216.04.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

