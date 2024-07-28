88,210 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at $168,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OSCR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,942. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

