741 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.18. 11,388,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222 over the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

