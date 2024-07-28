696 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 4.5 %

EW traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $62.37. 14,111,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

