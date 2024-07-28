650 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.62. 1,310,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,994. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.60.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.78.

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

