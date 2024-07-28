63,000 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $78,432.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,459,856.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $78,432.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,459,856.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,511 shares of company stock valued at $20,921,459 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

PCOR stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.31. 939,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

