5,942 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,692,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,689. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

