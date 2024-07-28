556 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $171.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

