4,919 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. 268,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,179. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $57.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.