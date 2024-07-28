43,385 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:KOF traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,253. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

