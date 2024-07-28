34,247 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in ResMed by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 191,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.20.

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,834 shares of company stock worth $9,694,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $11.30 on Friday, reaching $197.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,305. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.10. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

