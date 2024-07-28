2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Short Interest Update

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
2seventy bio Stock Up 4.8 %
TSVT opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.76. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 313.51%. Equities analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
