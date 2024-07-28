2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Short Interest Update

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 2seventy bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2seventy bio Stock Up 4.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 2,637.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSVT opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.76. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 313.51%. Equities analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.