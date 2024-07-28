28,767 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 75,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $118.26. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
