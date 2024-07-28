27,944 Shares in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 739,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 354.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 336,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 262,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 378,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE JBI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. Janus International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

