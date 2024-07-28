22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Update

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of 22nd Century Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

22nd Century Group Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.77 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.37.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.28) by $3.56. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 233.06%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

