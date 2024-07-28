1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,777.4% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.