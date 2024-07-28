184 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Medpace by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 5.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 43.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 0.3 %

MEDP traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.47. The stock had a trading volume of 473,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,691. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.