184 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Medpace by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 5.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 43.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medpace Stock Up 0.3 %
MEDP traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.47. The stock had a trading volume of 473,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,691. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.14.
Insider Transactions at Medpace
In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
