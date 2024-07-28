1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,234,000 after buying an additional 656,883 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LKQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after purchasing an additional 626,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,164. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

