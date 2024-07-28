1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.97. The stock had a trading volume of 869,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,625. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $282.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.92 and its 200 day moving average is $247.68.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.54.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

