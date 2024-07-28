1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Stantec worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Stantec by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. 76,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

