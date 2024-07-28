1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 7,034 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $34,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $13.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $424.66. 509,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $443.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

