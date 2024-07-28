1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 6,583,681 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,895,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583,681 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $62,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 604,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 11,484,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,902,116. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

