1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.92. The company had a trading volume of 920,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,578. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.