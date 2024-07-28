1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 350,982 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350,982 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.71. The company had a trading volume of 645,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

