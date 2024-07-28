1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 313 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,453,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,727. The stock has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

