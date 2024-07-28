1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 26,247 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $133.93. The stock had a trading volume of 195,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,297. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $134.47.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

