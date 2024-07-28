1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,542 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.43. 2,018,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $98.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

