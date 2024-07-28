1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.13.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.30. 1,384,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,695. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.24 and a 200 day moving average of $236.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $286.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

