1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Tractor Supply worth $107,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 220,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.52. 971,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,755. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

