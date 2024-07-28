1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 96.6% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,208,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,189. The stock has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

