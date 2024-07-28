1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 94,717 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 176,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSE HIG traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.63. 2,870,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $109.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 11.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

