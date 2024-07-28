1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Motco acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TT traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,565. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $347.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

