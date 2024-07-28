1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:LEN traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.71. 2,211,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.88.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

