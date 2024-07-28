1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 821 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after purchasing an additional 802,714 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 156,733 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,877,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,764,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.9% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,714,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,660 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $78.04. 976,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,027. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

