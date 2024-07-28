1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299,961 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,135,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Linde by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,893,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Linde by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 55,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Linde by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 397,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 40,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.25.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.39. 1,307,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,236. The company has a market cap of $216.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.15.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

